15-year-old girls reported missing again Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that 15-year-old Jahsmine Ebanks and 15-year-old Shania Beckford were reported missing on Friday night, March 17.

The RCIPS is encouraging Jahsmine and Shania to return to their West Bay address or attend the nearest police station immediately.

The teens were last seen at their residence in West Bay just before 10:30pm on Friday night. However, at about 11:00pm they were discovered to have left the location.

Jahsmine was last seen wearing dark-coloured pajama pants and a sweater, and is described as 5ft 4 inches tall, dark complexion, and medium build.

Shania was last seen wearing a pink top and pajama bottoms. She is described as being about 4’9″ tall, of medium build and brown complexion, with curly brown hair.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip

The RCIPS is informing the public that anyone who harbours or conceals a young person, is guilty of an offense and is liable, on conviction, to being fined $2000 and to imprisonment for three months. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999 or the M.A.S.H Unit at 649-6000.