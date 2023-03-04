Several areas to experience water service disruption this week Loop Cayman Islands

Home
·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Water Authority Cayman would like to advise customers on Moonbeam Drive and adjacent roads of planned leak detection work.

According to Water Authority Cayman, the works will take place from Tuesday, March 6 to Thursday, March 8, and customers on the following roads will experience intermitted service interruption between 12am and 4am on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday:

Moonbeam DriveBaracade DriveHemlock WayNathan Merren DriveChariot DriveRodeo CloseRiley CircleImperial WayBrushwood WayElderberry DriveBrookstone CloseColby DriveSugar Plum CloseRoberta WayLake Willow DriveDemocracy DriveDevonshire DriveMontrose WayTridelphia WayColesville WayStar Anise DriveAnnatto ClosePasilla CourtSpiced Fig CourtBodden Sub-division off of Hirst Road

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

