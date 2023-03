The two West Bay teens who were reported missing on the night of Friday, March 17 have been located.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service made the disclosure in a release on Tuesday.

The girls are Jahsmine Ebanks and Shania Beckford, who are both 15 years old.

The police said they were returned home safely and that they both appeared to be in good health.

“The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in locating them,” the Police Service said.