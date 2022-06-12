Zachary Harding steps down from Stocks and Securities Limited | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Harding to focus on Delta Capital Partners Limited and developing business ventures

Zachary Harding, who for the last two years has been performing dual duty as Chief Executive Officer of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), Jamaica’s second oldest brokerage as well as Executive Chairman of Delta Capital Partners Limited (Delta) a private equity entity, has decided that the time is right for him to concentrate his efforts exclusively on Delta.

According to a press release, Harding has pivoted in order to maximize opportunities which are presenting themselves to Delta. Harding has therefore written to SSL Chairman Jeffrey Cobham giving his notice and advising of his resignation. He will step away from his position of CEO of SSL as of June 30, 2022.

Delta, led by Harding and Group CEO Ivan Carter, is currently finalizing several deals in Jamaica, the wider Caribbean and North America. Harding and Carter, as well as Chairman Cobham, and SSL Vice Chairman Hugh Croskery believe that there could be collaborative opportunities in the future for both organizations to take advantage of the increasing access to deal-flow, especially in the Caribbean.

As a private equity investment group, Delta continues to enter relationships with companies and entities from around the Caribbean and beyond that offer high-impact solutions to challenges facing the region. We acquire, invest in, or launch entities that have the potential to generate positive returns while having a strong impact on the lives of our people. With the uptick in Delta’s opportunities, it is all hands on deck, and I welcome the full-time dedication and focus of founder and Exec Chair Harding.

Ivan Carter said.

The Board of Stocks and Securities Limited has expressed appreciation to Mr. Harding for his contribution to the company over the past few years.

