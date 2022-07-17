Wyclef a crowd pleaser at Cayman’s Capella concert | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Wyclef a crowd pleaser at Cayman’s Capella concert

Last night (July 16), Wyclef Jean performed at the Capella concert at Camana Bay to the delight of thousands of fans. For those who were seeing Wyclef for the first time, they were treated to the performance of their lives. For others who are familiar with Wyclef’s music, it was like a trip down memory lane.

Smooth sound

Listening to Wyclef on stage, one fan said that he had a “smooth sound.”

He sounds the same as he does in the studio. You can hear that it’s just natural talent- no autotune, no gimmicks, just genius.

The fan added.

Memory lane

Wyclef also took fans down memory lane, giving a shout out to his Fugees followers and singing some songs from years back. While he sang, mobile phones lit up and a sea of fans waved back-and-forth, vocalizing their favourite tunes.

Looking forward to another show

Having seen Wyclef perform, some new fans said that they “would like to see another Wyclef show, perhaps with his own entourage, maybe even the Fugees as a group.”

It’s not just about Wyclef though. It is about the tourism boost that Cayman can receive from having international artists performing at events here. People would fly from Miami and other places just to see artists like Wyclef.

One fan shared.

In addition to the fan’s comment about the tourism boost, events like these also make available additional activities for residents to enjoy. Ultimately, it’s one less trip overseas and more time with family and friends spent here.

