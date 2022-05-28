WORC reminds employers to submit work permit applications on time | Loop Cayman Islands

Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) issued a reminder this week that employers must submit work permit renewal applications on or before the expiration of the current work permit.

Failure to do so will result in the employee having to immediately cease employment and to attend Customs and Border Control (CBC) to be regularized.

To avoid any inconvenience, it is highly recommended that work permit renewal applications be submitted at least 30 days before the expiration of the work permit.

Employers may Contact Customer Care for queries relating to applications via email [email protected] or by telephone at 945-9672.