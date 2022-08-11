WORC and Border Control warn against work permit scam Loop Cayman Islands

Over the past few years, a number of advertisements have appeared online offering work to persons interested in moving to the Cayman Islands. Some of these advertisements were false as they did not relate to any actual employment in the Cayman Islands and scammers only sought to obtain monies from innocent victims in exchange for assistance in securing jobs in the Cayman Islands. Regarding this, the Ministry of Border Control and Labour is now advising the public of a new scam, in the form a letter promoting work in the Cayman Islands.

In connection with the latest scam, the Ministry of Border Control and Labour confirmed that is not affiliated with Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) or Customs & Border Control (CBC).

Reacting to the false promotion, Acting Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Border Control and Labour, Danielle Roberts said:

We are aware of the misrepresentation of ‘temporary work permits’ being circulated on social media using a suspicious Instagram account. While investigations are underway, we caution the public to refrain from engaging with any Government social media that may not seem legitimate. All correspondence sent out by WORC is circulated from our main office in the Cayman Islands only using our official letterhead and signed signatories. Members of the public are cautioned against any entity misrepresenting our organisation and are reminded to do proper diligence and research to ensure they are not being taken advantage of.

While the Ministry of Border Control and Labour indicated that the public should only to consider correspondence to be genuine in cases where the WORC letterhead appears, it has been observed by members of the public that, over the years, fraudsters have also been able to replicate government letterheads or logos from time to time giving job and work permit offers an appearance of authenticity. It is advisable therefore that when members of the public see a job offer, they should verify directly with WORC or the Cayman-based company or agency promoting the opportunity.