West Bay road closures in effect from 6:00pm Saturday Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
West Bay road closures in effect from 6:00pm Saturday Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

West Bay road closures in effect from 6:00pm Saturday

From coast to coast: Weakened Danielle headed to Iberian Peninsula

Opinion: Cabinet Manual reveals weaknesses

Hurricane Earl approaches Newfoundland, Canada; strong winds expected

Miss World Cayman pageant postponed in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Cayman Islands Proclamation Ceremony set for Sunday

HSA reports two COVID-19 deaths

Life of queen honoured with 96 Royal Salute at Government House

Frequently asked questions and answers in wake of queen’s death

OfReg investigates George Town fuel storage fire

Saturday Sep 10

30?C
Cayman News

Closures are to facilitate the Proclamation of the New Sovereign

Loop News

31 minutes ago

Following the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is advising the public of the following road closures and traffic diversions in order to facilitate the Proclamation of the New Sovereign on Sunday, September 11, outside the Governor’s Residence, West Bay.

The closures will be in effect from 6:00pm on Saturday, September 10 to 12:00pm on Sunday, September11.

Closure details:

West Bay Road will be closed between the western entrance to Governor’s Square (just north of the Governor’s Beach parking lot) and the vicinity of Eats Caf? (Cayman Falls Plaza).There will also be a traffic diversion for northbound traffic on West Bay Road in the vicinity of Safehaven Drive. Local access will be permitted to the Westin and other commercial properties in the vicinity. Other northbound traffic will be diverted onto Safehaven Drive and back onto the Esterley Tibbetts HighwaySouthbound traffic on West Bay Road travelling past Governor’s Beach will be diverted left through Governor’s Square and onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway via Lime Tree Bay AvenueLime Tree Bay Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic in the vicinity of the southwestern entrance to Governor’s Square

Westbound traffic from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, needing access to properties on West Bay Road, just north of Governor’s Beach, will be diverted through Governor’s Square. Access to Regatta will be permitted.

Members of the public needing to access Governor’s Beach by vehicle (or by foot) will be able to do so via West Bay Road, north of Governor’s Beach.

The RCIPS advises motorists to exercise caution when travelling in these areas during the times specified, and apologises for any inconvenience these traffic diversions may cause.

The RCIPS will advise the public when the roads are reopened.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

West Bay road closures in effect from 6:00pm Saturday

World News

From coast to coast: Weakened Danielle headed to Iberian Peninsula

Cayman News

Opinion: Cabinet Manual reveals weaknesses

More From

Cayman News

DEH boss says residents will be prosecuted for untidy garbage bins

Richard Simms, Director of the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) made it clear at a Prospect community meeting last night that “If you don’t clean and keep and care [for] your properties, then

See also

Cayman News

Health minister brings free health care services to Prospect

Minister for Health and Wellness, Sabrina Turner, announced Thursday night at the Seafarer’s Hall that she has now secured a partnership with Health City Cayman Islands to bring free health care servi

Cayman News

Grade requirements temporarily waived for scholarships

The Ministry of Education has announced a temporary waiver of grade requirements for students seeking to qualify for Education Council Scholarships to begin undergraduate studies in the fall of 2022 a

Cayman News

Experienced Caymanian named Head of Youth Services

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage (MYSCH) is pleased to welcome Mrs. Mellony Bryan-Waugh as the new Head of the Youth Services Unit (YSU).
Mrs. Bryan-Waugh has had an extensive

Cayman News

HSA reports two COVID-19 deaths

On Thursday, 8 September 2022, the Health Services Authority confirmed two COVID related deaths. Both individuals had several comorbidities. One individual was fully vaccinated (2 doses) while the oth

Cayman News

15-year-old Bracker participating in Regional Tourism Youth Congress

According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, 15-year-old Raeann Angeline Matute-Scott will represent the Cayman Islands at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands next week.