West Bay road closures in effect from 6:00pm Saturday Loop Cayman Islands

Following the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is advising the public of the following road closures and traffic diversions in order to facilitate the Proclamation of the New Sovereign on Sunday, September 11, outside the Governor’s Residence, West Bay.

The closures will be in effect from 6:00pm on Saturday, September 10 to 12:00pm on Sunday, September11.

Closure details:

West Bay Road will be closed between the western entrance to Governor’s Square (just north of the Governor’s Beach parking lot) and the vicinity of Eats Caf? (Cayman Falls Plaza).There will also be a traffic diversion for northbound traffic on West Bay Road in the vicinity of Safehaven Drive. Local access will be permitted to the Westin and other commercial properties in the vicinity. Other northbound traffic will be diverted onto Safehaven Drive and back onto the Esterley Tibbetts HighwaySouthbound traffic on West Bay Road travelling past Governor’s Beach will be diverted left through Governor’s Square and onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway via Lime Tree Bay AvenueLime Tree Bay Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic in the vicinity of the southwestern entrance to Governor’s Square

Westbound traffic from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, needing access to properties on West Bay Road, just north of Governor’s Beach, will be diverted through Governor’s Square. Access to Regatta will be permitted.

Members of the public needing to access Governor’s Beach by vehicle (or by foot) will be able to do so via West Bay Road, north of Governor’s Beach.

The RCIPS advises motorists to exercise caution when travelling in these areas during the times specified, and apologises for any inconvenience these traffic diversions may cause.

The RCIPS will advise the public when the roads are reopened.