Weekly report shows continuing downward trend in new COVID-19 cases | Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Health released the latest situational report on Wednesday, February 23 reflecting a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases.

In Epidemiological Week, also known as Epi. Week, 7 (February 13 – 19 ), there were 562 new cases of COVID-19.

This was 417 cases less than were reported in the previous Epi. Week ( February 6 – 12) and continued a decline in weekly new cases that had been evident since late-January.

Officials noted that 3,098 tests were conducted in Epi.Week 7 compared to 4,716 tests in Epi.Week 6 and 6,810 tests in Epi.Week 5.

Reported deaths remained at 17 during Epi.Week 7.

During Epi. Week 7, there were 16 hospital inpatients going through the two main hospitals in the Cayman Islands (Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands) compared to 21 from the previous week.

Vaccination for all children ages 5-11 begins this weekend. Appointments can be made by contacting the Public Health Clinic at 926-8152 (Grand Cayman) or 244-7643 (Sister Islands).