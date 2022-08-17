WB road, partially closed for private construction, reopens again Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
WB road, partially closed for private construction, reopens again

Concerns also raised about frequent road closures

Loop News

1 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is informing the public that the northbound lane of West Bay Road, between the Seven Mile Public Beach roundabout and Lime Tree Bay Avenue, will fully reopen to vehicular traffic beginning on Friday, August 19.

According to the RCIPS, the decision was taken following a meeting between the RCIPS and the representatives of the construction project in early August, whereas it was agreed to reopen the road for a period of time, while other aspects of the development are carried out. The RCIPS said that the roadway will be closed again when works resume on the bridge in the near future.

The closure of public roads to complete private projects, however, has been noted as a concern to some residents. This is because public road closures for private purposes cause travel inconveniences and increases traffic on the bypass going into West Bay. The situation becomes even more challenging when there is an accident on a section of the bypass and there is no alternative to go further into West Bay.

Reacting to concerns of public road users, Alric Lindsay, chairman of the board of the National Roads Authority, said he understood the concerns of West Bayers, home owners and other visitors in the area.

Lindsay said:

Road users raise valid concerns. The work is happening during peak times, which may impact the public’s use and enjoyment of public roads. In the current scenario, it may be an idea for a meeting to take place between members of the public and the developers of some of these private projects to see if they would agree that some of the work could be done outside peak hours.

Some residents are also concerned that these temporary closures may eventually lead to a permanent closure of that stretch of road, completely removing what little glimpse residents still have of the public beach on the drive into West Bay. If that happens, then not only will the view of the beach be entirely removed, but its beauty will seemingly be reserved for hotels and condos rather than members of the public.

