Wave of illegal migrants this quarter raises longer-term concerns Loop Cayman Islands

According to reports from the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC), the number of migrants who arrived in the Cayman Islands has more than doubled from September to October 2022. The increase over a short period has now raised concerns whether a large migrant wave is imminent and how prepared Cayman authorities will be to manage a huge influx.

September and October numbers

In terms of specific numbers, CBC reported the arrival of 15 migrants in Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman in September 2022.

For the month of October, 37 migrants have arrived so far in Cayman Brac. However, with a week left in October, it remains to be seen whether this number will increase further.

What happens after vessels are intercepted?

As to what happens when migrant vessels arrive, the migrants are processed in accordance with domestic and international protocols, including the International Convention on the Treatment of Refugees.

For those who initially land in the Sister Islands, they are subsequently transported to Grand Cayman.

Upon arrival to Grand Cayman, it is understood that migrants are placed in one or more detention centres.

Costs incurred to house migrants

While waiting in Cayman, some migrants may apply for asylum.

During this time, the Cayman Islands Government not only provides accommodation, but also healthcare needs, food and phone cards.

The cost to the public purse, according to previous reports, is around $1 million per year.

Housing challenges

Should the doubling of migrant numbers from September to October continue, the trend could not just impact the budget allocated for migrant assistance, but may create housing challenges.

Such challenges are critical to address before such a migrant crisis occurs because the Cayman Islands Government may face a conundrum of how to satisfy the demand for affordable homes urgently need by low-income Caymanians, while ensuring that migrants have appropriate and hospitable housing if and when detention centres reach their capacity.

Other risks

While not often discussed as a connected issue, in addition to the potential, domestic quagmire mentioned above, the Cayman Islands could face problems with its international anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing obligations if its borders are deemed vulnerable due to the number of illegal migrants passing through its borders undetected, including those which may smuggle cash, drugs and guns on high-speed canoes.

Regarding this, a specific, material concern may arise with Cayman’s ongoing compliance with recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in terms of detection and prevention of terrorist financing if members of terrorist cells are among those illegally entering Cayman’s borders.

In connection with this, the FATF has noted the importance of preventing terrorists “from exploiting vulnerable countries” who may then attempt to access the financial system.

To emphasize the point, the FATF noted how “the Paris attacks in November 2015 revealed the deadliness of attacks perpetrated by small terrorist cells” and added that, “often these cells rely on funding from the cell members’ own salaries or welfare payments.”

To combat this, the FATF said that it “will deepen the involvement in its work of operational experts from the widest range of relevant agencies including FIUs, law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies, border control authorities etc., as well as associated international bodies involved in CT/CFT.”

All of the foregoing means that it is critical for Cayman authorities to continue to work hard to strengthen Cayman’s borders, which is, as explained above, important from a domestic and international perspective.

Any failure in this regard may mean that the Cayman Islands could face future issues with the FATF grey list or blacklist.