Water disconnection notice for today, March 13 Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Water Authority Cayman is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur today, Monday, March 13, and will affect Red Bay, Crewe Road, South Sound, Prospect and Fairbanks Road.

If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past-due balance, Water Authority encourages you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4.

Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, are experiencing personal hardships, and require financial assistance.

If you know that you will not be able to pay your entire bill on time, please get in touch with the Customer Service Department via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.

Otherwise, services may be disconnected.

