Water Authority’s next disconnections set for Monday, May 9 | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Water Authority’s next disconnections set for Monday, May 9

44 minutes ago

Water Authority is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, May 9 and will affect Red Bay, Crewe Rd, South Sound, Prospect, Fairbanks Rd, Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Rd and Central George Town.

If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past due balance, Water Authority is encouraging you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4

Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, or who are experiencing personal hardships and require financial assistance as a result.

If you know that you are not going to be able to pay your entire bill on time, please contact the Customer Service Department via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.

Otherwise, services may be disconnected.

Cubadebate reported that at least 19 people were injured and at least five people were confirmed dead as a result of an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana this Friday morning.
