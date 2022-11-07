Water Authority service interruptions in Cayman Kai all week Loop Cayman Islands

Water Authority-Cayman would like to advise customers in Cayman Kai of a planned service interruption in the area on Monday, November 7, between 10:00 am and 2:00pm.

According to Water Authority-Cayman, the purpose of the interruption is to facilitate ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

In addition to the planned service outages, Water Authority-Cayman will conduct leak detection work in the area from November 8 to 11, between 8:00am and 2:00pm. Customers may experience intermittent service interruption during these tests.

These works will impact customers on the following roads:

Sand Point RoadSancola CloseWater Cay Road (from the Sand Point intersection)Finger Cay RoadCamp DriveKaibo Crescent

Water Authority-Cayman apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.