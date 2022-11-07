Water Authority service interruptions in Cayman Kai all week Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Water Authority service interruptions in Cayman Kai all week Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Water Authority service interruptions in Cayman Kai all week

No such thing as a “free” lunch; utility rate increases are coming

SEC shuts down fraudulent $295 million “Trade Coin” crypto scheme

5 effective tips for finding a new job

Opinion: Chad Powell Jr is right – Caymanians face serious challenges

American woman who led ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years

Traffic advisory: Road closure for Cayman Islands Triathlon

5 tips for coping with chronic migraines

Upcoming Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies and public holiday

New Cayman digital id may be a KYC game changer for hedge funds

Monday Nov 07

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

59 minutes ago

Water Authority-Cayman would like to advise customers in Cayman Kai of a planned service interruption in the area on Monday, November 7, between 10:00 am and 2:00pm.

According to Water Authority-Cayman, the purpose of the interruption is to facilitate ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

In addition to the planned service outages, Water Authority-Cayman will conduct leak detection work in the area from November 8 to 11, between 8:00am and 2:00pm. Customers may experience intermittent service interruption during these tests.

These works will impact customers on the following roads:

Sand Point RoadSancola CloseWater Cay Road (from the Sand Point intersection)Finger Cay RoadCamp DriveKaibo Crescent

Water Authority-Cayman apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Water Authority service interruptions in Cayman Kai all week

Caribbean News

Dominica heading to the polls, General Elections on December 6

Caribbean News

Look at water! Flooding hits parts of Dominica

More From

Cayman News

Opinion: Chad Powell Jr is right – Caymanians face serious challenges

Readers are asked to note that Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman.
by Alric Lindsay

The three-minute speech of young Caymanian, Chad Antho

Cayman News

No such thing as a “free” lunch; utility rate increases are coming

See also

Members of the public would have noticed that, on a number of occasions, rate increases by utility service providers were deferred after being approved by The Utility Regulation and Competition Office

Lifestyle

Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Argentina announce they are married

Two former beauty queens, Fabiola Valent?n of Puerto Rico and Mariana Valera of Argentina announced this week that they had secretly married.
The joint Instagram post spurred celebration in L

Travel

COVID-19 vaccine proof still required for visitors entering the US

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), has extended its COVID-19 vaccine proof requirement for non-US non-immigrant citizens flying to enter the United States.
In thi

World News

SEC shuts down fraudulent $295 million “Trade Coin” crypto scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced charges against Douver Torres Braga, Joff Paradise, Keleionalani Akana Taylor, and Jonathan Tetreault for their roles in Trade Coin Club, a f

Caribbean News

Heavy flooding wreaks havoc in the north of St Lucia

Heavy flooding in the north of St Lucia has left persons with significant losses.
According to St Lucia Met Services, an upper-level trough affected the northern part of the island leading to destr