Water Authority offices closed in Grand Cayman and Brac this Friday Loop Cayman Islands

Water Authority Cayman advised customers today that they will conduct a system upgrade on Friday, October 21, 2022. This upgrade will mean there will be no access to the Customer Web Portal from 6:00pm on Thursday, October 20 to 6:00pm on Friday, October 21.

Water Authority said that online payments will still be accessible via its website at www.waterauthority.ky or via online banking.

Additionally, Water Authority’s offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will be closed to the public on Friday, October 21 to facilitate the upgrade.

Customers in Cayman Brac may continue to place trucked water delivery orders over the phone at 948-1403, and deliveries will take place on that day.

Water Authority’s offices will re-open to the public on Monday, October 24, at 8:30am.

Disconnections and penalties have been moved to Tuesday, October 25, which means customers can make payments in the office on Monday.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its valued customers as it upgrades its systems to serve you better and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.