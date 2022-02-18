Water Authority emergency sewerage works | Loop Cayman Islands

Water Authority – Cayman wishes to advise its customers and the motoring public of emergency sewerage works along Watler Drive.

The works are anticipated to last two weeks and will begin on Monday, February 21, between 7:00am and 5:00pm, with preliminary set up taking place on Friday, February 18.

During these works, access to Watler Drive will be restricted to local access only, from Helen Drive.

Traffic management measures will be in place to direct traffic flow, and all motorists are asked to drive with caution when they are in the area.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the public as it undertakes these works and apologies for any inconvenience caused.