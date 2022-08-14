Water Authority disconnections for Monday, August 15 Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Water Authority disconnections for Monday, August 15

Water Authority is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, August 15 and will affect Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Road and Central George Town.

If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past due balance, Water Authority is encouraging you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4.

Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, or who are experiencing personal hardships and require financial assistance as a result.

If you know that you are not going to be able to pay your entire bill on time, please contact the Customer Service Department via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.

Otherwise, services may be disconnected.

