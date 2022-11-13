Water Authority disconnection notice for November 15 Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Water Authority is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and will affect Red Bay, Crewe Road, South Sound, Prospect, and Fairbanks Road.

If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past due balance, Water Authority is encouraging you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4.

Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, or who are experiencing personal hardships and require financial assistance as a result.

If you know that you are not going to be able to pay your entire bill on time, please contact the Customer Service Department via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.

Otherwise, services may be disconnected.

