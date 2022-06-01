Water Authority advisory of works in Newlands on June 12 | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Water Authority advisory of works in Newlands on June 12

Water Authority – Cayman wishes to advise its valued customers and the motoring public of planned works to upgrade the water supply infrastructure along Hirst Road on Sunday, June 12, from midnight to 9:00am.

All customers on Hirst Road and all side roads north of the Rex Creighton Blvd (otherwise known as the East/West Arterial) will experience a temporary interruption of service between 2:00am and 7:00am to facilitate the works.

This area includes North Sound Estates, International College of the Cayman Islands, and Sunrise Landing.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution when they are in the area to protect their safety and the safety of the Water Authority’s staff.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the public as it undertakes these works and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

