Water Authority advises of service interruption on Sunday, Aug 14 Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
15 hrs ago

Water Authority – Cayman wishes to advise its valued customers of a planned temporary service interruption scheduled for Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1:30am to 6:00am to facilitate ongoing infrastructure upgrades in the area.

Customers on the following roads will be impacted.

Hospital RoadWalkers Road, between the junction of Goring Ave and the junction of Hospital Rd/Smith Rd (four-way)Smith Road, between the junction of Anthony Dr and the junction of Hospital Rd/Walkers Rd (four-way).

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the public as it undertakes these works and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

