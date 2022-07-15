Water Authority advises of disconnections next week | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Water Authority advises of disconnections next week | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Water Authority advises of disconnections next week

Bryan apologises quickly under cloud of controversy

COVID-19 – Epidemiological Week 27 summary

Cayman: Masks come off and cases go up

Botanic Park hosting second annual 5K to benefit children’s garden

Join Cayman Connect’s Cook Club’s event on July 27

Mother arrested for burning genitals of daughters

NRA seeks design services for storm water treatment facility

Doctor arrested for sexual assault of pregnant woman during C-section

Parliament building celebrating its 50th anniversary next week

Friday Jul 15

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Water Authority is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, July 18 and will affect Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Road and Central George Town.

If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past due balance, Water Authority is encouraging you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4.

Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, or who are experiencing personal hardships and require financial assistance as a result.

If you know that you are not going to be able to pay your entire bill on time, please contact the Customer Service Department via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.

Otherwise, services may be disconnected.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Water Authority advises of disconnections next week

Cayman News

Bryan apologises quickly under cloud of controversy

World News

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

More From

Coronavirus

Cayman: Masks come off and cases go up

It turns out that with the removal of Cayman’s mask mandate on June 30 that COVID cases have simultaneously gone up. And while it is important to note that correlation does not always mean causation,

World News

Doctor arrested for sexual assault of pregnant woman during C-section

See also

Doctor caught on video, faces prison time

Cayman News

Capture of Jamaican murder suspect flags weakness in Cayman’s borders

There was excitement on Cayman’s social media on Friday, July 8 as news spread about the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) making an arrest of 30-year-old Rudolph Almando Shaw, a man wanted

Cayman News

COVID-19 – Epidemiological Week 27 summary

Public Health has now released data for the COVID-19 – Epidemiological Week 27 covering the period from July 3 to 9, 2022. A summary is outlined below.
International Situation
COVID-19 reported

World News

Mother arrested for burning genitals of daughters

Children assaulted for not being able to “control their sphincters” in bed

Cayman News

Parliament building celebrating its 50th anniversary next week

The Cayman Islands Parliament building, which officially opened on July 31, 1972 as the Legislative Assembly, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next week.
To mark the event, an exciting