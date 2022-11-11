Watch out for perps stealing motor vehicle registration plates Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is advising motor vehicle owners to be vigilant, as criminals are stealing registration plates.

The RCIPS said it has recently received numerous reports of vehicle registration plates being stolen.

“In at least one instance, stolen registration plates have been placed on other vehicles which have then been used during the commission of other offences,” the RCIPS said in a statement.

“The RCIPS is advising the public to be vigilant that their plates are always attached to their vehicles and if found to be missing to report the matter immediately,” it said.

Persons can report lost or stolen registration plates by contacting their nearest police station.