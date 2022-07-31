Wanted man arrested on Saturday for suspicion of robbery Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Cayman News
1 hrs ago

Charles Walton III

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that Charles Walton III, a man wanted by police, was arrested on Saturday, July 30 on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody pending further investigation. The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in locating him.

Police are still seeking assistance from public in locating wanted man Luisto Hernandez in relation to firearm related offences.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the RCIPS Confidential tip line at 947-7777 or on the RCIPS website.

