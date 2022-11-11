WANTED: Have you seen these men? Loop Cayman Islands

The RCIPS is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Al Handel Pearson and 35-year-old Mitchum Kenjo Wood, who are both wanted in relation to several burglary offences.

Pearson is about 6’2″ tall, bald, of slim build and dark complexion. He is known to frequent the George Town area.

Wood is about 5’11” tall, of slim build and brown complexion with dark hair. He is known to frequent the Bodden Town area.

Anyone who sights either man is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

The public is being reminded that according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.