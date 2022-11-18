Virgin Gorda author’s book adapted for the stage

More than 40 performers will take the stage at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College on Saturday to bring to life a children’s book by a Virgin Gorda author and a Tortola illustrator.

The play Under the Sea with Anansi is based on Anika Christopher’s book Anansi and the Green Sea Turtles, which was illustrated by Walden Benjamin.

The book tells the story of a village with no moonlight, where baby sea turtles struggle to find their way to the ocean.

Anansi the Spider, a character from West African and Virgin Islands folklore, steps in to try to resolve the issue.

“I am pleased with this opportunity to bring the pages of my story alive,” Ms. Christopher said in a press release. “This picture book presents the perfect balance between educational and entertaining content. Having it produced on stage presents a whole new way for children to engage with this magical story.”

The production features performers from the BVI Dance School and the Elmore Stoutt High School Senior Theatre Group, and Justin Hodge will perform live music.

The dances were choreographed by Sylvanna Charles.

“I’ve been tasked with merging the art of dance and storytelling together for this production,” Ms. Charles said. “I’m glad that my students not only get the opportunity to per- form on stage but also learn about the cultural folktales of Brother Anansi.”

Dance styles will range from tap to contemporary to ballet to African dance, the press release stated.

The public is invited to attend the show, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Eileene L. Parsons Auditorium. Tickets cost $20 for children and $30 for adults. Special VIP tickets, at $30 per child, include preferred seating and a discounted copy of Anansi and the Green Sea Turtles.

Tickets are for sale at Nook Bookstore and J & C Trading. Ms. Christopher said a portion of the proceeds will go towards performing arts programmes at the BVI Dance School and ESHS.

For more information call 545-3306 or email [email protected]