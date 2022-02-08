VIDEO | Local brews support Cayman’s wetlands

The Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers raised their glasses for World Wetlands Weekend with two new local beers, specially crafted by 1981 Brewing Co.

Sales of the new beers – the Red Mangrove lager and Black Mangrove stout – will benefit the Mangrove Rangers in their mission to protect and preserve the islands’ threatened mangrove habitat.

The rangers hosted three mangrove-awareness events over the weekend, including Saturday’s beer launch at the 1981 brewery in George Town. The rangers also held a mangrove snorkel and kayak session to promote wetland education.

The Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers is a non-profit conservation group that offers on-the-ground environmental opportunities, including regular wetland outings, children’s camps and part-time jobs for young Caymanians.

