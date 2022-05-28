US sanctions person for support of Korea’s ballistic missile programme | Loop Cayman Islands

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on May 27, 2022 that it has sanctioned Jong Yong Nam, The Air Koryo Trading Corporation (AKTC), The Far Eastern Bank and Bank Sputnik for their support to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) development of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs.

The designation of Jong Yong Nam, who is a representative for a subordinate organization of the Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS), which was sanctioned in 2010 for their involvement with or provision of support for the DPRK’s WMD and missile programs, relates to Yong Nam’s acting or purporting to act, directly or indirectly for or on behalf of SANS.

In relation to AKTC, they fell into OFAC’s bad books for providing, or attempting to provide, financial, material, technological or other support for, or goods or services in support of the Ministry of Rocket Industry (MoRI), which was sanctioned on April 1, 2022.

The Far Eastern Bank is designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of US-designated Air Koryo, the national airline of the DPRK. Far Eastern Bank has provided banking services on behalf of Air Koryo and other DPRK government organizations.

Bank Sputnikis designated for having provided, having attempted to provide, financial, material, technological, or other support for, or goods or services in support of, the DPRK Foreign Trade Bank (FTB), a US and UN-designated entity. In addition to assisting the FTB with the facilitation of a payment for the use of Russian satellite services, Bank Sputnik holds a Russian ruble account for a U.S.-designated FTB front company, Korea Ungum Corporation. This account was used to conduct transactions between two DPRK-affiliated, Moscow-based businesses.

Commenting on the sanctions, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, said:

Today Treasury is targeting supporters of the DPRK’s WMD and ballistic missile programs, as well as foreign financial institutions that have knowingly provided significant financial services to the DPRK government.

The United States will continue to implement and enforce existing sanctions while urging the DPRK to return to a diplomatic path and abandon its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.

The US Treasury explained that, as a result of these designations, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individuals or entities designated on May 27 may themselves be exposed to designation. Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant transaction or provides significant financial services for any of the individuals or entities designated today could be subject to US correspondent or payable-through account sanctions.