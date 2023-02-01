US Fed Reserve raise interest rates again, Cayman expected to follow Loop Cayman Islands

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (the “Committee”) decided today (February 1, 2023) to raise short-term borrowing interest rates by 25 basis points, which is understood to be effective from February 2, 2023.

Commenting on possible future rate hikes, the Committee said:

In determining the extent of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.

The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals.

The Committee added:

The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

The significance of today’s decison and future actions by the Committee is that Cayman banks typically raise their interest rates on borrowing immediately following interest rate hikes by the Committee.

As previously reported by Loop News, the tendency for local banks to increase interest rates in this way may impact some residents to the point that they may be pushed over the financial edge.

As this has serious implications for those already struggling, residents who have loans or who are trying to get loans may wish to ask the government if any policy or legislation is on the way to ease their ongoing financial burden exacerbated by interest rate hikes.

If no policy or legislative changes occur or if the banking regulator does not have the power to regulate interest rates in the best interests of the public, the banking sector may start to see delays in payments or even defaults. This may especially be the case for lower income earners.