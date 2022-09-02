Update: Tropical Storm Danielle forms Loop Cayman Islands

Update:

As a follow-up to our previous advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Five intensified earlier today and is now Tropical Storm Danielle.

Tracking of other storms

Regarding other weather disturbances, below is a “spaghetti” model showing different projections for the movement of remaining systems in the region.

“Spaghetti” models showing possible storm development tracks (Source: The Weather Channel)

The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Depression Five formed on Thursday morning (September 1, 2022).

The Tropical Depression is located in the region of the Azores and is moving slowly East North East.

The system is expected to reach tropical storm intensity today, and hurricane intensity by Friday night.

Other concerns

Another tropical depression is forecasted over the Central Tropical Atlantic where an area of low pressure is located several hundred nautical miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Seas are peaking near 9 ft and any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression.

Lastly, there is an area of low pressure located over and to the north of the Cabo Verde Islands in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

This may become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so.

Portions of the Cabo Verde Islands may experience heavy rainfall today.

Next named storms for the season (source: The Weather Channel)