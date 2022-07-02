Update to HSA COVID-19 testing centres | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Update to HSA COVID-19 testing centres | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Update to HSA COVID-19 testing centres

RCIPS Investigate murder in Bodden Town on July 1

Man charged with 5 offenses in relation to domestic incidents, July 1

CUC agrees with government to provide relief on fuel costs this summer

Early Childhood Assistance Programme funding extended

July 1: Tropical Storm Bonnie heads to Nicaragua & Costa Rica

Nomination deadline near for Cayman Connection’s Making Waves Awards

COVID-19 data released for Epidemiological Week 25

Regiment completes nine day emergency training exercise

Stamp Issue for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Saturday Jul 02

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

34 minutes ago

The Health Services Authority is advising members of the public that, as a result of the recent changes in travel and isolation testing requirements, the Health Services Authority will now only provide COVID-19 testing for Public Health purposes and pre-op patients (ie: PCR tests to confirm a positive LFT result) effective Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Voluntary Certified LFT & PCR tests for travel or employment purposes will no longer be provided.

Updated COVID-19 testing centres for PCR confirmation testing of positive LFTs

Truman Bodden Sports Complex (Drive-Through) – Daily 8am 10am. Effective Monday, July 18, 2022, Monday, Wednesday, Friday only 8am – 10am.

Bodden Town Civic Centre (1-2pm) – closed as of Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Ed Bush Sports Complex (1-2pm) – closed as of Tuesday, July 5, 2022

131 Centre, MacLendon Drive – closed as of Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Cayman Brac – Aston Rutty Centre – Monday – Friday 9am – 10am (closed weekends & public holidays)

Little Cayman Clinic – Monday – Friday 1pm – 2pm by appointment only (closed weekends & public holidays)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Update to HSA COVID-19 testing centres

Caribbean News

NHC:TS Bonnie over Lake Nicaragua, flash flooding & mudslides expected

Cayman News

RCIPS Investigate murder in Bodden Town on July 1

More From

Cayman News

Coach ‘Gillie’ retires from Department of Sports after 26 years

The last of his generation of trainers, Coach Ernie ‘Gillie’ Edison Seymour, GGM has retired from the Department of Sports (DOS) following an impressive 26-year tenure.
The Gold Medal of Merit and

Cayman News

See also

CUC agrees with government to provide relief on fuel costs this summer

In a release today (July 1), Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) explained that, in anticipation of the sharp increases in electricity costs due to rising global fuel prices, the Cayman Islands Governme

Cayman News

RCIPS advises of road closures for CayMAS carnival

The RCIPS is informing the public about the following road closures taking place on Saturday, 2 July, in order to facilitate the CayMAS Carnival street parade.
From 10:30am to 1:00pm, South Ch

Cayman News

Lower salaried civil servants still hurting, begging for fair pay

Proposed solutions may still leave lower salaried civil servants struggling with rising inflation

Cayman News

June 30: Tropical storm warnings for Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua

Heavy rainfall and some flash flooding predicted

Cayman News

Ironshore Group launches Cayman-based record labels

New Cayman music company, Ironshore Group, has announced the launch of two record labels, Ironshore Records and Everheart Records, dedicated to giving the Cayman Islands a presence in the world music