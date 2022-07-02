Update to HSA COVID-19 testing centres | Loop Cayman Islands

The Health Services Authority is advising members of the public that, as a result of the recent changes in travel and isolation testing requirements, the Health Services Authority will now only provide COVID-19 testing for Public Health purposes and pre-op patients (ie: PCR tests to confirm a positive LFT result) effective Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Voluntary Certified LFT & PCR tests for travel or employment purposes will no longer be provided.

Updated COVID-19 testing centres for PCR confirmation testing of positive LFTs

Truman Bodden Sports Complex (Drive-Through) – Daily 8am 10am. Effective Monday, July 18, 2022, Monday, Wednesday, Friday only 8am – 10am.

Bodden Town Civic Centre (1-2pm) – closed as of Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Ed Bush Sports Complex (1-2pm) – closed as of Tuesday, July 5, 2022

131 Centre, MacLendon Drive – closed as of Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Cayman Brac – Aston Rutty Centre – Monday – Friday 9am – 10am (closed weekends & public holidays)

Little Cayman Clinic – Monday – Friday 1pm – 2pm by appointment only (closed weekends & public holidays)