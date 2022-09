Having falling below the magic 74 mph number for a category one hurricane, Danielle is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Danielle is still in the region of the Azores, moving northwards, with seas peaking at 30 ft near the center. However, instead of Danielle getting worse, forecasters suggest that Danielle will get weaker over the next couple of days.

As a result of these forecasts, no tropical storm watches or warnings are currently in place.