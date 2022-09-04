Update Sept 4: Danielle becomes a hurricane again Loop Cayman Islands

With maximum sustained winds up to 75 mph again, Danielle became a category 1 hurricane again late Saturday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Danielle is still moving slowly at 1 mph, west of the Azores.

Hurricane Danielle is expected to gradually strengthen over the next couple of days and is forecasted to move northeast in the next 72 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.