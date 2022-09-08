Update: Hurricane Earl to impact Bermuda area at over 100 mph Loop Cayman Islands

Based on Thursday morning’s forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Earl is moving north towards Bermuda as a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

If Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen this morning, maximum sustained winds may increase somewhere in the region of 111 to 129 mph. This means that the southeast of Bermuda could be impacted by a category 3 hurricane rather than a category 2 hurricane by this evening.

What to expect

As mentioned above, hurricane conditions are expected in or near Bermuda by Thursday evening.

This means:

Several inches of rainfall across Bermuda through FridaySwells near Bermuda and possibly the US East coast

According to the National Hurricane Center, these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

Watches and warnings in effect

As a result of the foregoing, a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Bermuda.

Residents of Bermuda are encouraged to monitor these developments and stay vigilant.