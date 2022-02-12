United Airlines’ first flight to Cayman since 2020 arrives today | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Today, Saturday February 12, the Ministry of Tourism will mark the arrival of the first commercial flight operated by United Airlines since borders closed in 2020.

The first flight UA 2119 (Boeing 737-900) is set to arrive at Owen Roberts International Airport 1:45pm, and will be marked with a water cannon salute.

To celebrate the occasion, various activities will also be planned, including live music, decorations around the airport terminal and Caymanian themed refreshments.

United Airlines’ resumed service will offer flights to and from Newark, Washington (Dulles) Chicago and Houston.

Other airlines to resume service in February and March include American Airlines, Delta Airlines, WestJet and Southwest Airlines.

