Understanding the role of NRA’s legal & audit subcommittees | Loop Cayman Islands

Since the inception of the new board of directors of the National Roads Authority (NRA), the Board has created a number of subcommittees, including a legal subcommittee and more recently, an audit subcommittee. Below is a summary of their roles and proposed outcomes, which will aid members of the public in understanding how the Board is working towards the public interest.

Legal subcommittee

The legal subcommittee is chaired by a qualified attorney, Anna Peccarino, and was established by the Board to review the Roads Act, the NRA Act and other Acts. The idea is to propose recommendations for improvements in those Acts to the Minister of Infrastructure, Jay Ebanks, and to explore how the NRA can work closer with other government companies, and agencies, including the Central Planning Authority, the Department of Environment and others. This will hopefully strengthen the legal framework, enhance transparency and improve efficiencies in relation to the responsibilities of the NRA. In terms of timing, such proposals are expected to be sent to the Minister within the next quarter.

Audit subcommittee

In terms of the audit subcommittee, the role is best described as providing oversight of the financial reporting process and the audit process in connection with the NRA’s audited financial statements at the end of each year. In the case of the NRA Board, this committee includes the Board chairman (a former certified public accountant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers), the deputy chairman of the Board and three other Board members.

The expectation is that the audit subcommittee will meet with the Office of the Auditor General at the audit planning stage, say, in September of each year to discuss the proposed audit approach. The audit subcommittee will then liaise with the NRA’s managing director who has oversight over the coordination of the audit effort with internal NRA staff. The audit subcommittee may also privately meet at any time during the calendar year with the Office of the Auditor General to discuss any suggestions for improvements in internal controls or other matters in relation to the preparation of annual financial statements.

Having this process in place will not only help to identify concerns on an ongoing basis, but solidifies an open and transparent relationship between the Office of the Auditor General and the Board.

More will be shared about NRA’s other subcommittees and their work in the near future.