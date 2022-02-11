UK Visa taking 6-weeks on average to process for Cayman | Loop Cayman Islands

Following the upsurge in visa applications across all visa routes, the United Kingdom has said it is working to reduce the current visa processing time. The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration said in a statement that the unpredictable demand has been a result of the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration added that standard visitor visa applications are taking on average six weeks to process.

“Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and global travel restrictions, UKVI are experiencing unpredictable demand across all visa routes… Standard visitor visa applications are taking on average six weeks to process. UK Visas and Immigration are working to reduce the current processing time as quickly as possible,” the UK Visas and Immigration stated.

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration further said applicants should bear in mind the current situation when making travel arrangements.