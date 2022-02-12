UK travel advisory: no travel to Ukraine, Britons should leave Ukraine | Loop Cayman Islands

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has now issued a travel alert, advising against all travel to Ukraine.

In addition, the FCDO is asking British nationals in Ukraine to leave now by commercial means, while flights are still available.

The advisory is in response to a possible conflict which has seen to Russian military forces building up near the borders of Ukraine.

The ideal solution, according to reports, is for the tensions to de-escalate and for dialogue to continue, ultimately resulting in a diplomatic solution which respects the sovereignty of Ukraine.

In connection with this, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that Defence Secretary, Rt. Hon Ben Wallace and Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met with their Russian counterparts for talks recently to discuss the situation on the borders of Ukraine.

Following the meetings, the UK Ministry of Defence reported that Defence Secretary, Rt. Hon Ben Wallace said:

I listened to the assurances from General Shoygu that Russia will not invade Ukraine, and urged dialogue as a way to address any concerns that the Russian government may have.

I made clear that any invasion would have severe consequences and destabilise the security of Europe.

The FCDO is urging British nationals to leave Ukraine, pending resolution of the conflict.

For British nationals who require assistance, they may obtain consular support via a 24 hour helpline at +380 44 490 3660 (from Ukraine) or +44 (0) 1908 516666 (from the UK).

British people who choose to remain in Ukraine should keep their departure plans under constant review, and ensure their travel documents are up to date.