UK travel advisory: no travel to Ukraine, Britons should leave Ukraine | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
UK travel advisory: no travel to Ukraine, Britons should leave Ukraine | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded

UK travel advisory: no travel to Ukraine, Britons should leave Ukraine

HighWater celebrates 15-year anniversary

United Airlines’ first flight to Cayman since 2020 arrives today

New Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is in Cayman; what does this mean?

Cayman’s COVID hospitalizations stabilizing

Ministry launches ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ campaign

Police and DEH remove derelict vehicles from neighbourhoods

Water Authority doing road works in Windsor Park for a few weeks

Five ‘no-nos’ for Caymanian men on Valentine’s Day

Saturday Feb 12

27?C
World News
loopcayman

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has now issued a travel alert, advising against all travel to Ukraine.

In addition, the FCDO is asking British nationals in Ukraine to leave now by commercial means, while flights are still available.

The advisory is in response to a possible conflict which has seen to Russian military forces building up near the borders of Ukraine.

The ideal solution, according to reports, is for the tensions to de-escalate and for dialogue to continue, ultimately resulting in a diplomatic solution which respects the sovereignty of Ukraine.

In connection with this, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that Defence Secretary, Rt. Hon Ben Wallace and Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met with their Russian counterparts for talks recently to discuss the situation on the borders of Ukraine.

Following the meetings, the UK Ministry of Defence reported that Defence Secretary, Rt. Hon Ben Wallace said:

I listened to the assurances from General Shoygu that Russia will not invade Ukraine, and urged dialogue as a way to address any concerns that the Russian government may have.

I made clear that any invasion would have severe consequences and destabilise the security of Europe.

The FCDO is urging British nationals to leave Ukraine, pending resolution of the conflict.

For British nationals who require assistance, they may obtain consular support via a 24 hour helpline at +380 44 490 3660 (from Ukraine) or +44 (0) 1908 516666 (from the UK).

British people who choose to remain in Ukraine should keep their departure plans under constant review, and ensure their travel documents are up to date.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5

World News

US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day

World News

UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded

More From

Cayman News

Designer launches swimwear line inspired by Caymanian storyteller

Cayman Islands fashion designer Isy B. has launched Storyteller, a 10-piece capsule collection of swimwear, apparel and accessories designed in Cayman and inspired by local folktales.
There are thr

See also

Cayman News

Five out-of-the-box, “only in Cayman” ways to celebrate Valentines

The festival of love is celebrated with great zest and fervor across the Cayman Islands. Romantic dates, special valentines gifts, proposals, outings and candlelight dinners are some of the common fea

Cayman News

Alex Panton Foundation advises of local mental health resources

The Alex Panton Foundation (APF) is extending a list of local mental health resources available to the public.
The organization has the primary objective of raising awareness, and providing support

Cayman News

Amplify Cayman rejects over-water bungalows in Marine Zone

Amplify Cayman responded to what it says is an approval by the Development Control Board of the terrestrial development of resort facilities at Kingston Bight, Little Cayman. Amplify Cayman’s po

Cayman News

Police recover large quantity of cocaine

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Wednesday, February 9, officers recovered a large quantity of suspected cocaine.
The cocaine, with an estimated street value o

Cayman News

Man in court for South Sound jogger assault

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported a few weeks ago that a woman was allegedly attacked by a man on South Sound Road. The 26-year-old man, who was previously arrested on Jan