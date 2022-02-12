UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded | Loop Cayman Islands

The UK government said that legislation was passed in the UK Parliament this week to establish a framework of sanctions to be imposed upon Russia should Russia proceed with the occupation of Ukraine.

According to reports, the UK sanctions will apply to Russian businesses and individuals in a wide range of economic and strategically significant sectors, such as the chemical, defence, extractives, ICT and financial services industries.

Regarding the new legislation, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

The UK is resolute in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to self-determination.

We urge Russia to de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy. If Russia persists with its aggression towards Ukraine the UK and its partners will not hesitate to act.

The legislation allows the UK to sanction not just those linked directly to the destabilisation of Ukraine, but also Government of Russia affiliated entities and businesses of economic and strategic significance to the Russian government, as well as their owners, directors and trustees.