UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded

UK travel advisory: no travel to Ukraine, Britons should leave Ukraine

HighWater celebrates 15-year anniversary

United Airlines’ first flight to Cayman since 2020 arrives today

New Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is in Cayman; what does this mean?

Cayman’s COVID hospitalizations stabilizing

Ministry launches ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ campaign

Police and DEH remove derelict vehicles from neighbourhoods

Water Authority doing road works in Windsor Park for a few weeks

Five ‘no-nos’ for Caymanian men on Valentine’s Day

Saturday Feb 12

27?C
World News
loopcayman

Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, Foreign Secretary, Minister for Women and Equality
(Photo credit: Twitter)

The UK government said that legislation was passed in the UK Parliament this week to establish a framework of sanctions to be imposed upon Russia should Russia proceed with the occupation of Ukraine.

According to reports, the UK sanctions will apply to Russian businesses and individuals in a wide range of economic and strategically significant sectors, such as the chemical, defence, extractives, ICT and financial services industries.

Regarding the new legislation, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

The UK is resolute in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to self-determination.

We urge Russia to de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy. If Russia persists with its aggression towards Ukraine the UK and its partners will not hesitate to act.

The legislation allows the UK to sanction not just those linked directly to the destabilisation of Ukraine, but also Government of Russia affiliated entities and businesses of economic and strategic significance to the Russian government, as well as their owners, directors and trustees.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5

World News

US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day

World News

UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded

More From

Cayman News

Designer launches swimwear line inspired by Caymanian storyteller

Cayman Islands fashion designer Isy B. has launched Storyteller, a 10-piece capsule collection of swimwear, apparel and accessories designed in Cayman and inspired by local folktales.
There are thr

Cayman News

See also

Five out-of-the-box, “only in Cayman” ways to celebrate Valentines

The festival of love is celebrated with great zest and fervor across the Cayman Islands. Romantic dates, special valentines gifts, proposals, outings and candlelight dinners are some of the common fea

Cayman News

Alex Panton Foundation advises of local mental health resources

The Alex Panton Foundation (APF) is extending a list of local mental health resources available to the public.
The organization has the primary objective of raising awareness, and providing support

Cayman News

Amplify Cayman rejects over-water bungalows in Marine Zone

Amplify Cayman responded to what it says is an approval by the Development Control Board of the terrestrial development of resort facilities at Kingston Bight, Little Cayman. Amplify Cayman’s po

Cayman News

Police recover large quantity of cocaine

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Wednesday, February 9, officers recovered a large quantity of suspected cocaine.
The cocaine, with an estimated street value o

Cayman News

Man in court for South Sound jogger assault

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported a few weeks ago that a woman was allegedly attacked by a man on South Sound Road. The 26-year-old man, who was previously arrested on Jan