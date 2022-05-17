UK man set to break record as he swims around Cayman | Loop Cayman Islands

In a symbolic gesture that began at 5am on Cayman’s Discovery Day, May 16, Oly Rush, a 37-year old long distance swimmer from the United Kingdom set out from West Bay Dock in Grand Cayman to become the first person to swim the 65 mile perimeter of Grand Cayman and raise funds for local charity, Plastic Free Cayman.

Oly’s charity, Project Planet, combines his love for long distance swimming, the ocean and minimizing the impact that humans have on the oceans. He does this by raising funds through the publicity generated by his swims which are then used to help keep the oceans clean.

Rush broke the round-the-Isle-of-Wight record in August last year, swimming 65 miles around in 15 hours and nine minutes, and has logged hundreds of hours of swimming practice to prepare for his latest feat, according to Plastic Free Cayman.

Oly is being followed by kayakers to ensure his safety, and if all goes according to plan, the swim– his most difficult to date– is expected to take about 30 hours.

He is set to complete the swim and make history at 11am today, May 17, right back at the West Bay Dock where he began.

Oly’s progress at 12:22am

Said Claire Hughes of Plastic Free Cayman of Oly’s progress yesterday evening:

As we headed into sunset and the night portion of the swim, Oly continues to be strong, steady and in good spirits. He is set to reach the 30 hour goal, hoping to hit West Bay dock around 11am.

Said Oly, before he set out on his swim:

It is risky, but hey, life is risky! To achieve anything worthwhile there’s is a risk of failure, just getting to the start line is a huge success. The support and dedication from everyone has blown me away! I will swim my heart out for each and everyone of you ‘super sexy humans.’ Catch you guys on the flip side. The ocean will decide my fate. Peace and love.

In a short film, directed by Mike Coggan and produced by Steve Garay, which tells the story of his life and philosophy, Oly says that when he is in the ocean, everything slows down, which helps him to center himself. As a child, swimming was very much a part of his life and he says that it shaped him into the person he is.

Oly, who quit his 9-5 job for his passion, is responsible for removing truckloads of plastic from the Dorset coastline, while training for long-distance swims to raise money for environmental causes.

“I don’t want to work hard for something I don’t believe in. I want to follow my passions,” he says.

The funds raised will help Plastic Free Cayman to take on a part-time (or full-time) employee which will enable the volunteer led organisation to make their outreach go even further and to be able to extend education, raise awareness and take action to help reduce single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands.