Two shot dead in East End

Two men died following an early evening shooting on Friday in East End that also injured another man and a boy, police said.

Dead are Kadeem Frett, 28, of Long Look, and Kawa Cornwall, 38, of Long Bush, and the other man and boy were in stable condition as of Sunday, according to police.

Police Information Officer Diane Drayton told the Beacon the shooting occurred “near a bar on the eastern end of the island locally called 42nd Street.” Police did not provide further information about the incident or the injuries to the man and child.

Police Commissioner Mark Collins described the assault as brazen and reckless, and he expressed hope that members of the public who know the perpetrator or perpetrators will come forward quickly with information, the PIO stated.

“So many more persons could have lost their lives during the early evening hours of this vicious assault,” Mr. Collins said. “It shows a grave disregard for human life not often seen in this territory, which impacts the entire community. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible. Any information is considered valuable at this point.”

Shootings denounced

During a Tuesday House of Assembly sitting, Premier Dr. Natalio “Sowande” Wheatley also denounced the shootings, calling them “senseless, reckless, and outright despicable.”Both victims, he added, were his cousins.

“The incident took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. in a very busy and crowded area,” Dr. Wheatley said, adding, “I also wish to reiterate my condemnation of violence in all its forms, especially where it is done with reckless disregard for the sanctity of life and safety of persons.”

The premier also said his government is committed to continuing to make sufficient resources available to the police. “We’ll also soon be bringing the Police Act before this honourable House, which aims to strengthen the legal framework to detect, arrest and prosecute crime,” he added.

Six fatal shootings

The killings were the fifth and sixth fatal shootings recorded this year. On the evening of Aug. 4, Jason Potter of Greenland died after he was shot near the Greenland playing field, police said at the time.

On the night of June 21, Corey Butler was shot near Scatliffe Alley, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Dr. Orlando Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound to the body, according to police.

On Feb. 24, Le’Shaughm Arr Smith was pronounced dead after a shooting at Huntums Ghut, and on Jan. 30 Jaquan Thomas was allegedly shot and killed outside a residential area in Little Apple Bay.