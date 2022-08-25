Two men from George Town arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission Loop Cayman Islands

Two men from George Town arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Charges include fraud on the government, false accounting and transferring criminal property

28 minutes ago

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Investigators from the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission made the following arrests:

1. Male, aged 44 of Prospect,

2. Male, aged 44 of George Town.

Both men were arrested upon suspicion of committing the following offences:

1. Breach of trust, contrary to Section 13 of the Anti-Corruption Act (2019 Revision);

2. Fraud on the Government contrary to section 11 of the Anti-Corruption Act (2019 Revision);

3. False accounting contrary to section 255 of the Penal Code (2022 Revision); and

4. Transferring criminal property (Money Laundering) contrary to section 133 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2019.

Both men were released on bail pending further enquiries. The Commission will not provide any further comment on the matter.

