Two men arrested in relation to West Bay shooting Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, yesterday, 2 October, RCIPS officers arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, in relation to the shooting incident which occurred in West Bay on the morning of Thursday, 29 September.

One of the men, age 31 of George Town, was further arrested for possession of ecstasy.

Police conducted further searches of the residences of the men, and recovered a quantity of cocaine at the address of the second man, age 28 of Bodden Town, who was further arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine.

Both men remain in custody as investigations continue.