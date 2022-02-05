Two Cayman Prep students heading to Cambridge

Cayman Prep and High School seniors Sherena Anglin and Leilani McKiernan are still pinching themselves in disbelief after being accepted to the University of Cambridge in England to study law and engineering, respectively.

Both Year 13 students recently completed the first stage of their Advanced Level studies (known as AS), where they earned A grades in their four subjects – Sherena in history, travel and tourism, business studies and drama; Leilani in mathematics, further mathematics, physics and biology.

“We are delighted with the achievements of Misses Anglin and McKiernan, and the wider year group who have done extremely well,” Prep principal Karl Murphy told the Compass. “I personally received correspondence from Cambridge interview representatives who commended us on the strength of our candidates, especially since we are coming from a small school of 500 students.”

Each year, more than 24,000 students from 141 countries apply for a coveted spot at Cambridge, which has an acceptance rate of 11%.

Founded in 1209, Cambridge is the second oldest university in the English-speaking domain and is one of 24 institutions that make up the Russell Group universities – akin to the US Ivy League schools.

– Advertisement –

Sherena Anglin reads to a younger student at Cayman Prep.

“I had to re-read the email a few times to make sure it said what I thought it said, and even now it still feels surreal,” said Sherena. “I just think that it is crazy that not only one but two students from the same school on this island have been accepted into Cambridge.”

Leilani said, “I keep getting random pangs of happiness and anxiety, from getting into Cambridge, or just the thought there is a really good chance of me going to that school.”

Sherena and Leilani, both 17, have received conditional offers, with acceptance dependent on earning similarly high grades on their final round of A-Levels in the summer semester – a goal their teachers believe they can achieve.

“We have target basis assessments for each student, which means they are given a projected grade ahead of sitting their exams and, in the case of these two young ladies, they are expected to exceed their AS-Level results,” said Murphy.

Sherena, daughter of former education minister Rolston Anglin, said she has had her eyes set on studying law at Cambridge since she was 11. Now she is on the cusp of realising that dream, which would make her the first female student from Cayman to be accepted to study law in the university’s 813 years of existence.

“It is more of a happy coincidence, because I didn’t actually think about being the first female to study law at Cambridge,” she said. “But it is like the cherry on top.”

Leilani McKiernan in her school’s science lab. She earned an A in mathematics, further mathematics, physics and biology.

Leilani, who has a “nerdy love for mathematics”, is equally delighted at the thought of studying engineering at Cambridge.

“I like the application of the theoretical things that I have been learning about, and also just the ability to create something… that is able to help people or make them happier is a great deal of satisfaction for me,” she said.

Outside of their academic pursuits, Sherena and Leilani have represented their school and Cayman at local and international events.

Sherena is fond of the liberal arts and is a three-time participant in the Conyers Dill & Pearman Interschool debates and has represented the Cayman Islands at the Junior High School Model United Nations conference in New York.

Leilani loves the performing arts and participates in her school’s drama productions. She serves as a Spanish tutor for younger students and has also participated in the Model United Nations.

“These young ladies have set our school abuzz with excitement and inspiration,” said Murphy. “Their achievements have helped to continue to build on the exemplary record of the Cayman Prep alumni and Cayman has every right to be proud of them.”

How do you feel after reading this?