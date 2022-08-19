Two cars crash on Esterley Tibbetts Highway, DUI suspected Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just after 7:35pm on Wednesday, August 17, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a two-vehicle collision that took place along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, West Bay.

One of the vehicles, a Toyota Mark X, had four occupants while the other, a Honda Accord, had two occupants. Both vehicles were extensively damaged and the road was partially closed for a period of time as investigators and officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service cleared the roadway.

The occupants of the Toyota Mark X were all transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance where they were treated by the attending doctors for what appeared to be non-life-threatening-injuries, and later discharged.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 25-year-old-woman of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. She was transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre where a breath test was administered, which showed a reading of 0.184.

The collision is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit with the RCIPS. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding this collision to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the RCIPS Confidential Tip-line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.