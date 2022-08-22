Tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic, direction is towards Caribbean Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center is reporting a tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

According to the NHC, the tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, with the map suggesting a trajectory towards the Caribbean.

Regarding its potential for development, the NHC said that environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

While the chance formation through the next five days is low (at 20 per cent), residents should remain vigilant of this development. In particular, it may be a good time for companies in the Cayman Islands to test their hurricane preparedness plans and for individuals to consider joining community emergency response teams within their neighbourhood or district (community emergency response teams are members of each community who are trained by Hazard Management Cayman Islands for disaster preparedness and risk management before, during and after disasters). More information on community emergency response teams can be found on the following link: https://www.caymanprepared.gov.ky/cert.