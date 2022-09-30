Tropical Storm Orlene approaches western coast of Mexico Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center advised that Tropical Storm Orlene has formed near Mexico.

As of this Friday morning (September 30, 2022), Tropical Storm Orlene was displaying maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was just under 300 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Tropical Storm Orlene may strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Mexican coast and continues to move northwestward.

Tropical Storm Orlene projected track (image: Storm Pulse)

Based on the forecast, such strengthening may mean that Orlene may be a category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall on the Mexican coast.

While there are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, interests on the coast of western Mexico are encouraged to monitor the storm as large swells causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are expected along the coast of southwestern Mexico and south of the Baja California peninsula by this weekend.