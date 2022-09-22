Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico Loop Cayman Islands

Tropical Storm Newton has formed off the coast of Southwest Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Newton is moving slowly west north west at 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

Newton is expected to strengthen on Thursday, but weaken from Friday onwards.

As Tropical Storm Newton is projected to move away from the Mexican coast, there are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.

Notwithstanding these projections, interests on the coast of Mexico are encouraged to remain vigilant.

Tropical Storm Newton projected path (image: National Hurricane Center)