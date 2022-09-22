Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico Loop Cayman Islands

Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico

Loop News

10 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Newton
(Image: Zoom Earth)

Tropical Storm Newton has formed off the coast of Southwest Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Newton is moving slowly west north west at 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

Newton is expected to strengthen on Thursday, but weaken from Friday onwards.

As Tropical Storm Newton is projected to move away from the Mexican coast, there are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.

Notwithstanding these projections, interests on the coast of Mexico are encouraged to remain vigilant.

Tropical Storm Newton projected path (image: National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico

Seven migrants arrive in East End

Amazon Warriors close out thrilling win

OfReg investigation finds FLOW overcharged business customers

OfReg is investigating the pricing practices of telecommunications service provider FLOW.
It has, so far, confirmed that FLOW overcharged all of its fixed line business customers from January 2019

Parliament called upon to declare lack of confidence in gov’t

A Private Member’s Motion calling for Parliament to declare a lack of confidence in the current government was moved in the House on Wednesday.
The motion — which was moved by Roy McTaggart, The

Opposition says gov’t mired in confusion and is ineffective

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has slammed the government as being confused and incapable of effective action as he shed further light on the filing of a motion of ‘Lack of Confidence in the Governme

Tropical disturbance 70% likely to become a cyclone in 5 days

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has become better organised this morning.
The US National Hurricane Centre (US NHC) says satellite data indicate ad

Prayers for Puerto Rico, but public wary of past alleged FEMA fraud

Prayers are going out to Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona this weekend. US President Joe Biden has also declared an emergency for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico a

Appleton Estate Decades comes to Cayman Islands

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum recently launched its Appleton Estate Decades in the Cayman Islands in its bid to promote the premiumisation of rum.
“We have always made efforts to secure the best for