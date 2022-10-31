Tropical Storm Lisa expected to develop today Loop Cayman Islands

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has forecast that Tropical Storm Lisa will develop in the Caribbean Sea sometime today as Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 heads towards Central America.

The system is now a tropical disturbance and it is in the central Caribbean Sea approximately 265 kilometres south of Jamaica.

The system is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

Jamaica and the Cayman Islands are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The disturbance has maximum sustained winds that are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Photo: NOAA/NHC

Further storm advisories are expected to be issued within the coming hours for parts of Central America as Lisa is expected to be a hurricane when it makes landfall in Belize later this week.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Jamaica beginning today and are possible on Grand Cayman Island on Tuesday.

RAINFALL: Through Thursday morning, the system is expected to produce rainfall amounts of one inch, with local amounts to two inches across portions of Hispaniola, the Cayman Islands, northern Honduras, and eastern Nicaragua. For Jamaica and Belize, rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected, with localized totals of six inches in Belize. This rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by the system are expected to affect Jamaica and the Cayman Islands during the next couple of days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.