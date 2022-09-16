Tropical Storm Lester forms, warnings issued for Mexican coast Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Tropical Storm Lester
(image: Zoom Earth)

According to the National Hurricane Center, newly formed Tropical Storm Lester is expected to approach the southern Mexican coastline Friday night.

Although Lester is only displaying maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph, the system is projected to strengthen until it hits land.

In terms of impacts:

Up to 10 inches of rainfall can be expected across coastal portions of the Mexican States of Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacan through Sunday morningMudslides and flash flooding may be associated with heavy rainfallLife-threatening surf and rip current conditions may develop, with swells affecting portions of the coast of southern Mexico by late Friday and over the weekend.

As a result of the foregoing, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Punta Maldonado westward to Zihuatanejo and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Laguna De Chacahua westward to Punta Maldonado and Zihuatanejo westward to Lazaro Cardenas.

