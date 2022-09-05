Tropical Storm Kay may become a hurricane soon Loop Cayman Islands

Early Monday morning, September 5, 2022, Tropical Storm Kay was displaying maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts, south of Mexico and California.

If Tropical Storm Kay continues to strengthen, the system may become a category 1 or 2 hurricane later this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, swells and gusty winds generated by Kay will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next several days, and are likely to cause life- threatening surf and rip current conditions. These swells are expected to reach the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula by Tuesday.

In addition, these areas can expect several inches of rainfall over the next few days, as displayed in the chart below.

Tropical Storm Kay rainfall predictions from The Weather Channel

As a consequence, residents on the southwestern Mexico coast and the Baja California peninsula should remain vigilant and monitor Tropical Storm Kay as the system develops.